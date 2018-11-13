Weather Service: Rain to stay through the morning

The rain that started last night will continue, heavily at times, through this morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Temperatures are expected to rise to near 55 degrees by mid-morning then fall steadily through the day to a low of around 46 degrees.

The wind will be out of the southeast at 11 to 17 mph, according to the NWS, and then turn to the northwest later this afternoon

Tonight will be cloudy with a low around 31, with the wind staying out of the northwest at 14 to 16 mph.

