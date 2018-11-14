Google finds street in Dering Harbor

Village of Dering Harbor Mayor Betsy Morgan announced on the village website that Google Maps has changed Shore Road to Harbor Lane, following the Board of Trustees approval of the name change.

Trustee Clora Kelly had been working to get Google Maps and Waze to accept the change. “As Waze is owned by Google we’re confident that they will make the change soon as well,” said the mayor.

At the November 10 meeting of the village board, a public hearing was set for December 8 on proposed clarifications to the construction law. In order to limit excessive noise, the current law banning construction on weekends in the summer and Sundays the rest of the year would be amended to include activities such as leaf and snow removal.

Vicki Weslek was unanimously approved as the village clerk. Three laws approved at the October 13 meeting have been officially filed with the state, Mayor Morgan reported.

A committee comprising Ari Benicerraf and Karen Kelsey was appointed to meet with the village’s accountant to discuss outlining the need for developing best financial practices in the future.

Trustee Patrick Parcells reported that an ongoing state audit was in its risk assessment phase. The list of topics on which they would focus had been narrowed down from 11 to seven. Mr. Parcells also reported on the water system.

The newly installed tank is working and the old one has been drained. He will be meeting shortly with Suffolk County Water to discuss a plan for a long-term agreement.

Mr. Parcells said the transition from Richie Surozenski to Chris Johnson for grounds maintenance was going well. Mr. Johnson will also be responsible for snow plowing side roads. Mr. Parcells is in discussions with Shelter Island Town officials regarding plowing of the village’s main roads as needed.

He also reported that the village’s oil tank needs to be replaced and has an agreement with a contractor to do the replacement; the contractor will give a double-walled tank to the village.

Now that the village has reduced some of the maintenance functions for which it was responsible, Mr. Parcells proposed selling equipment no longer needed, specifically a truck and attached plow. “We will also save money on the insurance,” he said.

The board adopted a sexual harassment policy covering all board members and employees to comply with New York State requirements. Interactive training will be provided for those included.

The board authorized the mayor to contract with General Code for the codification of all village laws at a cost not to exceed $10,600.

A schedule of board meetings for the coming year was set at the second Saturday of every month except February, at 9 a.m. Mayor Morgan said they would also look into changing the date of the village’s election from a Tuesday to a Saturday and possibly to Memorial Day weekend.

Village Clerk Vicki Weslek reported on a records management meeting to which she had been invited by Shelter Island Town Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams. Ms. Weslek said she would meet with the town’s clerk to review their policies and procedures in order to update the village’s own policies.

