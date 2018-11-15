Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

On November 6, Charles Lewis, 53, of Shelter Island was arrested for three counts of issuing bad checks. He was released on an appearance ticket.

SUMMONSES

On November 8, Jeffrey C. Sobejana of Morganville, New Jersey was ticketed for speeding 55 mph in a 40 mph zone on South Ferry Road. Laurie A. Nolan received a summons that day for speeding 57 mph in a 40 mph zone on South Ferry Road.

Stephanie A. Jauffrineau of Shelter Island was ticketed on November 9 on Manhanset Road for failure to stop at a stop sign.

On November 9, Anna Mendoza of Greenport was ticketed for unlicensed operation and cellphone use while driving on Manwaring Road.

ACCIDENTS

On November 8, Animal Control Officer Beau Payne was driving in Mashomack Preserve and sustained minor damage to the driver’s side of his truck when it sideswiped a tree.

Joseph Hoffmann of Shelter Island was traveling northbound on Cartwright Road on November 11 when a deer ran into the vehicle, a Toyota Tundra. There was damage to the back passenger door under $1,000.

On November 12, a car belonging to Lila W. Piccozzi of Shelter Island was parked in the South Ferry line when it was rear-ended by a car driven by Abby R. Clough of Shelter Island. The Piccozzi car sustained damage in excess of $1,000 to its rear bumper. The Clough vehicle sustained damage to its front bumper and grill.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

There were two calls to report dead deer, on November 6 in West Neck and November 10 in the Center. Police removed turkeys from a Center roadway on November 6.

On November 7, a caller found a small dog in the Center; an officer identified the owner through the town license and returned the dog. Also that day, a Center caller reported a dog running with its leash. When the officer responded, the caller had the dog in their vehicle to return to its owner.

marine incident

On November 8, a Coecles Harbor caller reported that a sailboat had been on the town mooring for several months. The sailboat is currently impounded.

OTHER REPORTS

On November 6 and 10, police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center. On November 8, radar enforcement was conducted in the Center. On November 6, a Hilo caller requested extra patrols, concerned that a person might return to the property who had no right to be there.

Police conducted “Lunch With a Police Officer” at the high school on November 7.

On November 9, police on patrol observed multiple lights on at a West Neck location. They checked the area and found all secured.

On November 9, a Dering Harbor caller reported a downed wire; the responding officer found the guide wire broken off from pole to pole. PSEG was notified.

A caller advised police on November 9 that a vehicle would be parked at the South ferry for the evening due to a flat tire. Police responded and transported the caller and passenger from the car to their residence.

A caller requested a police escort on November 10 when she went to pick up belongings left at her former residence.

On November 10, a Longview caller reported a man walking through her yard and then onto the next property. The caller was advised it may have been a hunter tracking a deer.

On November 10, police opened a sexual abuse investigation.

Police were notified November 10 of two deaths from natural causes, non-criminal in nature.

On November 11, a caller reported someone trespassing on a private road in Mashomack.

On November 12, police assisted a Cartwright individual with securing all outside entrances to their residence.

ALARMS

On November 7, a CO alarm was activated at a residence. When police arrived, the resident had changed batteries and the alarm had stopped. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to confirm there was no carbon monoxide in the residence.

On November 8, police responded to a Ram Island location where an interior motion alarm had been activated. A search revealed one exterior door unlocked; the interior had no indications of criminal activity. The listed homeowner was called but there was no answer or call back.

A Menantic caller reported a structure fire on November 8. When officers arrived the fire was found to be confined to a northwest basement bedroom. SIFD responded and extinguished the fire. Police were on the scene for the fire investigation.

On November 11, an interior motion alarm was activated at a Hay Beach location. Police found all doors and windows secure with no indication of criminal activity.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to calls for assistance on November 6, 11 and 12.

Two patients were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital and one to Southampton Hospital.

