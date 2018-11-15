A round-up of Shelter Island events and activities for the week of November 15, 2018.

THIS WEEK

ECUMENICAL BREAKFAST

On Thursday, November 15, at 10 a.m., the Presbyterian Church welcomes all seniors for an Ecumenical breakfast, $6. Reserve your space at the Senior Nutrition Program or call the Office of Senior Services at 749-1059. If you are able, please bring a non-perishable food item or donation for the Shelter Island food pantry.

TRAVELERS CLUB

Experienced and new globetrotters can join the new Travelers Club during its first meeting on Friday, November 16, at 5 p.m., at the Shelter Island Youth Center. The group will share information and recommendations about places to visit or avoid and other tips about traveling. The group also aims to assist members in meeting others who would like to explore the same destinations and go as travel buddies.

WINGO

It’s bingo but better, because everyone wins! The Shelter Island PTSA presents Wingo at the Shelter Island School Cafeteria on Friday, November 16, at 6 p.m. Ages pre-K to grade 8. Featuring prizes and snacks. Free.

LIFE TRANSITIONS

The Shelter Island Library hosts “Navigating Life Transitions: Visioning and Values” with Jeanne Marie Merkel on Thursday, November 15, at 6:30 p.m. Ms. Merkel is a Certified Life and Transition Coach and will share time-proven insights and exercises that will empower you to confidently navigate any life transition. Registration required.

NUNS OF AMERICA

On Friday, November 16, Friday Night Dialogues at the Shelter Island Library presents Carol Galligan, Ph.D, author of “Collision Course: The Vatican, the Nuns of America and the Meaning of Obedience.” Dr. Galligan will discuss her book which details the 2012 to 2014 conflict between the Leadership Conference of Women Religious, a group that includes 80 percent of nuns in America, and the Vatican.

GRANTS CELEBRATION

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation board invites the community to the Grants Celebration at the library on Sunday, November 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. Students and teachers will speak about trips taken and experiences had, thanks to grants made possible by donors. Refreshments will be served.

NEXT WEEK

TURKEY PLUNGE

Get your costumes out again! The Friends of the Library 9th Annual Turkey Plunge will take place on Saturday, November 24, at 11 a.m.; registration begins at 10 a.m. Get friends and family to sponsor your costumed-plunge into the ocean or just come down to see the creative costumes plungers come up with. There will be hot cider and donuts for plungers and spectators, as well as chili for sale. Register online or at the library.

CHAMBER MEETING

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Members Annual Holiday Meeting on Thursday, November 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. The gathering will feature small bites with a cash bar at 18 Bay, 23 North Ferry Road.

COMING UP

CONCERT SERIES

The Perlman Music Program (PMP) presents its 25th Anniversary Season with a Stires-Stark Alumni Concert on Saturday, December 1, at 5 p.m. Featuring an Alumni Quartet with David Kaplan, Rachel Lee Priday, Will Frampton and Jia Kim at the Clark Arts Center. Kids free, general admission is $25.

DOOR DECORATION!

Get in the holiday spirit with the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce’s 5th Annual Decorate Your Door Contest! The spirited contest begins on Saturday, December 1, and ends on Sunday, December 16. Contact the chamber for more information by email at [email protected]

TREE LIGHTING

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Wednesday, December 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. It will take place in front of the police station. Hot chocolate and cookies donated by local businesses will be offered.

DECORATING & SHOPPING

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce is hosting its holiday Island Wide Stroll/Drive on Saturday, December 8. The Island tour begins with grades K through 12 from Shelter Island School decorating the trees that line Grand Avenue and Bridge Street. Then visit Island shops to finish holiday shopping and dine at a local restaurant.

Comments

comments