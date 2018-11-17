Shelter Island by the numbers

20,000

Cubic feet of spoils dredged by a Suffolk County crew from around Reel Point and set in place to shore up the spit of land that has been badly eroded by storms

12.9

Million dollars represents the budget adopted by the Town Board last Friday for the 2019 fiscal year

2

Inches of rain the night of November 9 before the Class D State Championship Cross Country Competition at Sunken Meadow State Park won by Kal Lewis

3

Island veterans who have passed away since Veterans Day 2017 — Alexander Budd, George Walsh and Reverend Canon Paul Wancura

2

Lost dogs reported to Shelter Island Police Department, both found and returned to owners

3

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services calls responded to this week

