Monday will be a mostly cloudy day on Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Temperatures will reach a high of 52 degrees with winds from the west at around 7 mph.

Rain will move in later tonight and into the wee hours, according to the NWS, with a low around 43 degrees. The winds will remain light, shifting to the east at 5 to 8 mph.

