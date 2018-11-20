Caci to be replaced by Osprey Bar & Lounge

BY CYNDI MURRAY AND JULIE LANE

Caci at Shelter Island House is closed.

Osprey Bar & Lounge will take over the space at Shelter Island House offering a full bar and lounge serving light bites and a bar menu.

Osprey Bar & Lounge is to open on Wednesday.

Caci replaced The Tavern at the hotel on Stearns Point Road last May with Shelter Island House owners Janet Rogler and sister Suzanne Walsh saying they had long known the family that operated Caci on the North Fork, and that Chef Marco Pellegrini, who ran the kitchen at the North Fork Caci, would also be running the Shelter Island kitchen.

A source close to the situation said relationships between the two families remained firm, but the restaurant had not thrived financially on the Island.

Comments

comments