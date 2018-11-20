Weather Service: Rainy and cool today on Shelter Island

Tuesday will be a showery day on Shelter Island, with a high temperature reaching 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Light rain is expected to fall this morning accompanied by an east wind of 6 to 13 mph, shifting to the northwest this afternoon, and gusting as high as 23 mph.

The NWS is calling for mostly cloudy skies tonight, with gradual clearing, and a low temperature around the freezing mark. The winds will stay out of the northwest at 9 to 14 mph, with gusts up to 24 mph.

