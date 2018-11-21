Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

On November 16, Candis J. Leary, 38, of Shelter Island was arrested on an active warrant as a result of probation conditions. The defendant was held overnight and later arraigned in Justice Court where she was remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

On November 13, a Cartwright caller reported a dead deer in a field. The Shelter Island Highway Department (SIHD) was notified.

A dead turkey was reported by a Center roadway on November 15; SIHD was advised.

MARINE INCIDENT

On November 14, an officer observed a boat washed up on shore in Silver Beach. He spoke with the owner who was aware of the incident and planned to move the boat at the next high tide.

OTHER REPORTS

On November 13, a Center caller advised police he does not want an individual on his property and signed an affidavit of trespass.

Police participated in “Lunch with a Police Officer” with the 9th and 10th grades on November 14.

Police were notified by a Center caller on November 14 of an attempted scam from a hacked email account. The email and texts sought to have money transferred into an unknown account; no funds were transferred.

Police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center on November 15.

On November 15, all highway departments were notified of hazardous conditions caused by slippery snow- covered roadways.

On November 16, officers observed flooding on Bridge Street, which was impassable due to a high tide. Police notified the Heights Property Owners Corporation and closed down the roadway. Police also notified the SIHD of flooded roads at West Neck Road and Ram Island Road and advised the department that the second Ram Island causeway needed to be cleared of sand and rocks.

Following a call from a complainant on November 17 saying that an unauthorized person was reported by a neighbor to be at her property, police checked the site and locked the rear door.

On November 17, police encountered a man walking in the dark on North Ferry Road. He was wearing dark clothing and had a broken flashlight. Police escorted him to his residence.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to calls for assistance on November 13, 14 and 17 and transported five patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

ALARMS

On November 13, a burglar alarm was activated at a West Neck residence. Police observed all doors and windows secured. High winds may have been the cause.

Also on November 13, at a Heights restaurant, a smoke alarm went off in the main dining room. Upon arrival, police spoke with the owner who said smoke from a wood burning stove set off the alarm.

On November 14, a Menantic residence had a patio door alarm activated. Police determined all exterior doors and windows were secure.

A second floor motion alarm was set off on November 15. Police searched but found no sign of criminality.

On November 16, an interior motion alarm was activated at a Center residence. Police checked and found the exterior was secure with no signs of criminal activity; a message was left on the owner’s voice mail.

Also that day a fire alarm was set off at a Dering Harbor location. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded and determined the alarm was activated due to dust from a shop-vac. The caretaker was notified.

