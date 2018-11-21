Activities and events on Shelter Island.

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball, Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball, Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Artist’s Way, a spiritual path to higher creativity with June Shatken. Wednesdays, 4:30, library.

English as a Second Language, Thursdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., library. For adults, free, with Teri Piccozzi.

Essentrics, low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Knitting and crocheting club, Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., library.

Mah jongg club, Monday at 10:30 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Open gym, for grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle ball, at the school courts, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julia Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Sylvester Manor farm stand, Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 21; Friday, November 23; and Saturday, November 24. 21 Manwaring Road.

Watercolor class, with June Shatken. Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga, gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, hatha flow with Lila Piccozzi. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-noon. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba, with Susan Binder and Melanie Matz. Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m. and Saturdays at 9:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 23

Birds of prey, a day after Thanksgiving treat for the whole family brings a Quogue Wildlife Refuge naturalist who will entertain and amaze with facts about hawks and owls. Close up views guaranteed. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email [email protected]

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Turkey plunge, get your costumes out again! The Friends of the Library 9th Annual Turkey Plunge will take place at Crescent Beach at 11 a.m., registration begins at 10 a.m. Get friends and family to sponsor your costumed-plunge into the bay or just come down to see the creative costumes plungers come up with. There will be hot cider and donuts for plungers and spectators, as well as chili for sale. Register online or pick up a registration packet at the library.

Basketball tourney, the annual Theinert 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament kicks off at 2 p.m. in the Shelter Island School gymnasium. Teams of three compete in spirited action to benefit the Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund and the Theinert Strongpoint Ranch and retreat center. Islanders are encouraged to form a team — one high school student, one female player and any ringers you can sign up — and hit hoops.

To register, go to rememberourjoes.com. Registration is $150 and for fans a suggested donation for admission is $10. Merchandise will be available at the gym for purchase.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Chamber meeting, the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Members Annual Holiday Meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. The gathering will feature small bites with a cash bar at 18 Bay, 23 North Ferry Road.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Ornament making, Shelter Island School invites the community to an ornament making party where Islanders will create ornaments that will decorate the Chamber of Commerce Trees. Ornament materials, milk and cookies will be provided. The party will take place in the school cafeteria from 5 to 7 p.m. This is not a drop-off event, parents are asked to remain with children. Tree decoration will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, December 8 in the Heights.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 1

Holiday craft fair, hosted by Shelter Island Friends of the Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will offer a variety of one-of-a-kind products including food, quilted items, jewelry and more in the lower level of the library.

Christmas party, join the Shelter Island Historical Society for their Havens Holiday Evening Christmas Party from 4 to 6 p.m. in Havens Barn. Enjoy beer, wine, appetizers, music by harpist Mary Ann Johnston and shop the Havens Store holiday selections. The Havens Holiday Evening is a free event the night before its annual Holiday Open House, Art Show & Santa’s Workshop. Donations appreciated!

Concert series, the Perlman Music Program (PMP) presents its 25th Anniversary Season with a Stires-Stark Alumni Concert at 5 p.m. The concert will feature an Alumni Quartet with David Kaplan, Rachel Lee Priday, Will Frampton and Jia Kim at the Clark Arts Center on the PMP Island campus. Kids free, general admission is $25.

Door decorating, get in the holiday spirit with the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce’s 5th Annual Decorate Your Door Contest. The spirited contest begins on today and ends on Sunday, December 16. Contact the chamber for more information by email at [email protected]

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

November 26: Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., Center firehouse

November 27: Town board, work session, 1 p.m.

November 30: Town board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

December 4: Town board, work session, 1 p.m.

December 5: ZBA, work session, 7:30 p.m.

