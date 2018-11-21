A weekly round-up of events and activities on Shelter Island.

THIS WEEK

TURKEY PLUNGE

Get your costumes out again! The Friends of the Library 9th Annual Turkey Plunge will take place at Crescent Beach on Saturday, November 24, at 11 a.m.; registration begins at 10 a.m. Get friends and family to sponsor your costumed-plunge into the sea or just come down to see the creative costumes plungers come up with. There will be hot cider and donuts for plungers and spectators, as well as chili for sale. Register online or at the library.

BASKETBALL TOURNEY

The annual Theinert 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament kicks off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 24, in the Shelter Island School gymnasium. Teams of three compete in spirited action to benefit the Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund and the Theinert Strongpoint Ranch and retreat center. Islanders are encouraged to form a team — one high school student, one female player and any ringers you can sign up — and hit hoops.

To register, go to rememberourjoes.com. Registration is $150 and for fans a suggested donation for admission is $10. Merchandise will be available at the gym for purchase.

NEXT WEEK

CHAMBER MEETING

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Members Annual Holiday Meeting on Thursday, November 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. The gathering will feature small bites with a cash bar at 18 Bay, 23 North Ferry Road.

ORNAMENT MAKING

Shelter Island School invites the community to an ornament-making party where Islanders will create ornaments that will decorate the Chamber of Commerce Trees. Ornament materials, milk and cookies will be provided. The party will take place in the school cafeteria on Friday, November 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. This is not a drop-off event; parents are asked to remain with children. Tree decoration will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, December 8 in the Heights.

HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR

Shelter Island Friends of the Library is hosting its annual holiday craft fair at the library on Saturday, December 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will offer a variety of one-of-a-kind products including food, quilted items, jewelry and more in the lower level of the library.

ST. NICHOLAS DAY FAIR

St. Mary’s is hosting its St. Nicholas Day Fair on Saturday, December 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will feature raffles, a silent auction, gifts, a cookie walk and a luncheon at the Christmas Cafe offering homemade soups, sandwiches and desserts. Kids can make crafts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CHRISTMAS PARTY

Join the Shelter Island Historical Society for their Havens Holiday Evening Christmas Party on Saturday, December 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Havens Barn. Enjoy beer, wine, appetizers, music by harpist Mary Ann Johnston and shop the Havens Store holiday selections. The Havens Holiday Evening is a free event and donations are appreciated!

CONCERT SERIES

The Perlman Music Program (PMP) presents its 25th Anniversary Season with a Stires-Stark Alumni Concert on Saturday, December 1, at 5 p.m. Featuring an Alumni Quartet with David Kaplan, Rachel Lee Priday, Will Frampton and Jia Kim at the Clark Arts Center. Kids free, general admission is $25.

COMING UP

DOOR DECORATING

Get in the holiday spirit with the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce’s 5th Annual Decorate Your Door Contest! The spirited contest begins on Saturday, December 1, and ends on Sunday, December 16. Contact the chamber for more information by email at [email protected]

SANTA’S WORKSHOP

The Shelter Island Historical Society is hosting its Havens Holiday Open House, Art Show and Santa’s Workshop on Sunday, December 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. Guests can have a photo taken with Santa, free of charge, enjoy craft making, singing and view the Shelter Island School art show. STARs Cafe will provide refreshments and hot chocolate. Admission is free, unwrapped toys for children in need are accepted.

TREE LIGHTING

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Wednesday, December 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. It will take place in front of the police station. Hot chocolate and cookies donated by local businesses will be offered.

DECORATING & SHOPPING

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce is hosting its holiday Island Wide Stroll/Drive on Saturday, December 8. The Island tour begins with grades K through 12 from Shelter Island School decorating the trees that line Grand Avenue and Bridge Street. Then visit Island shops to finish holiday shopping and dine at a local restaurant.

