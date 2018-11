Shelter Island National Honor Society hosted the Cardboard Campout earlier this month to raise money for Habitat for Humanity.

Shelter Island National Honor Society hosted the Cardboard Campout from 6 p.m. on Monday, November 5, until Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. Each camper raised a minimum of $100 to earn a spot. Collectively, $2,176 was raised for Habitat for Humanity. This group will spend a day building alongside future home owners later this year.

