Juniors and seniors from Shelter Island School attended “The Great Gatsby” at Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theater (BST) on Wednesday, November 14. The visit was part of the theater’s Literature Live! series, BST’s flagship educational program which presents free, fully produced professional theatrical performances based on classic American literature used in school curricula.

Featuring professional Equity actors and designers, the program includes post-production talks with the cast as well as a resource guide and lesson plans prepared by BST for teachers to use in the classroom before and after attending the performance, making the performance as enriching for students as possible.

Literature Live! is designed specifically with middle and high school age students in mind. The possibilities for insight and understanding of the subject matter are increased when students can witness the characters from a great play or novel living and breathing, and telling stories right before their eyes.

Now in its 10th year, Literature Live! has served over 30,000 students from nearly 60 public, private, and home schools across Long Island stretching from Great Neck to Montauk.

