BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO On your marks … get set …
On Saturday morning, many brave (crazy?) souls were at Crescent Beach for the 9th annual Turkey Plunge to benefit the Friends of the Shelter Island Public Library, running, walking and diving into the bay, which sported a temperature of about 40 degrees.
Here are some photos of one of Shelter Island’s most beloved events.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Diving for dollars for the Friends of the Library.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO The Carey family never misses a Turkey Plunge.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Sam McDonald had the spirit of the day.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Voted Best costumes, from left, Heather Brownlie, Daniel Nachumi and Lachlan McCall.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO The Fabulous Five, who stayed just seconds short of 20 minutes to take the honor of being the last ones out. From left, Amelia Heilbronn, Stella Kekalos, Eveltn Robert, Oliver Marie and Jasper Yang.
