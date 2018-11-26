Shelter Island Justice Court Reports

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on November 5, 2018 as reported by the court. Judge Mary Faith Westervelt was on the bench for the following cases:

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Gustavo A. Chuc Rodriguez of Greenport, to unlicensed driving, fined $107 plus the surcharge. A charge of stop sign violation was covered by the plea.

Patricia B. Gardner of New York City to a stop park violation, $100 plus $25.

Kevin S. Harrell of Mastic, to a stop park violation, $100 plus $25.

Gina M. Oster of Southold, to a stop park violation, $100 plus $25.

Jason T. Scott of Shelter Island, to a stop park violation, $100 plus $25.

Frank E. Stalzer of East Meadow, to no inspection certificate, $50.

Antonio Villanueva Aviles of Shelter Island, to driving while ability impaired, $300 plus $260 and a 90-day suspension. A charge of driving while intoxicated – first offense and moving violations were covered by the plea.

Deemed scofflaws by the court for failing to appear were: Gregory Bregianos, Sosa Coria Florencio, Joshua E. Helfand, Eric A. Horn.

Eighteen cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, 16 at the request of defendants or their attorneys and two at the request of the court.

Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench for the following cases:

David J. Bartilucci of Shelter Island pleaded guilty to having an unlicensed dog and a dog running at large. The fine for each violation was $50.

John Orlando of Manorville, to unlicensed operation, paid $400 plus $93. A charge of speeding 38 mph in a 25 mph zone was covered by the plea. A guilty plea to possession of marijuana drew a fine of $100 plus $125.

Judge Rosenblum recused herself from the case of Stephanie J. Bucalo, charged with six counts of noise disturbances and three counts of allowing a dog to run at large.

One case was adjourned to a later date in the court calendar at the request of the defendant; two at the request of the court.

