Weather Service: Wind, Flood Advisory tonight

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Wind Advisory in effect from today, Monday, at 6 p.m. until tomorrow morning at 1 a.m. The NWS also issued a Coastal Flood Advisory from 10 p.m. tonight until 4 a.m. tomorrow morning.

The NWS is calling for rain today, mainly after 2 p.m., with a high temperature of 51 degrees. It will be breezy with winds from the southeast this morning at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 17 to 22 mph this afternoon.

Rain is expected tonight, at times with heavy downpours, and the wind from the east will be between 22 and 32 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph.

Comments

comments