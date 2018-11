This morning’s drizzle and fog will turn into a partly sunny day with a high temperature of 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

It will be breezy, with a west wind of 22 to 24 mph and gusting as high as 34 mph.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, according to the NWS, with a low around 35 degrees, but the west wind of 14 to 21 mph will make the temperature feel more like 30 degrees.

Comments

comments