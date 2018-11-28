Shelter Island Justice Court reports

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on September 24, 2018, as reported by the court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Martha P. Baker of Greenwich, Connecticut pleaded guilty to a parking violation and was fined $75 plus $25.

James L. Barber of Mastic pleaded guilty to a parking violation and was fined $25 plus $25. He also pleaded guilty to aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree and was fined $200 plus $93.

Hammad A. Bhatti of Coram pleaded guilty to imprudent speed and was fined $107 plus $93.

Thomas A. Cunningham of Hopewell Junction pleaded guilty to a stop sign violation and was fined $75 plus $25. A guilty plea to a turn signal violation covered a charge of imprudent speed. The fine was $57 plus $93.

Arthur Dulik, Jr. of Copiague pleaded guilty to having no personal flotation devices (PFDs) aboard a vessel; the fine was $25.

Frank P. Fedi of Riverhead pleaded guilty to cellphone use while driving and paid $57 plus $93.

Matthew R. Kovner of Olive Bridge, New York pleaded guilty to having no PFDs on board and paid a fine of $25.

Gerald Mallow of Shelter Island pleaded guilty to a parking violation and was fined $75 plus $25.

Daniel F. Papa of Rutherford, New Jersey pleaded guilty to a turn signal violation and was fined $57 and $93. A charge of operating a vehicle with suspended registration was covered by the plea.

Cathleen J. Parsons of Shelter Island pleaded guilty to a parking violation and paid $75 plus $25. A charge of failure to keep right was covered by the plea.

Nina Stengel-Tasejan of New York City pleaded guilty to a vessel registration violation and was fined $57 plus $93.

Yanci M. Vaszuez Mancia of Frederick, Maryland pleaded guilty to a stop park violation and was fined $75 plus $25.

Deemed scofflaws by the court for failing to appear were: David J. Ferrari III of Haddam, Connecticut, Howard P. Grant of New York City, Eric A. Horn of Plainview, Bartholomew J. Lawson of Shelter Island and Tony Spiridakis of Orient.

Twenty-two cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, 16 at the request of defendants or their attorneys, six at the request of the court.

On September 26, a jury trial had been scheduled before Judge Helen Rosenblum. The jurors were dismissed after the defendant, David S. Brown of Miami Shores, Florida pleaded guilty to driving while alcohol impaired. He was fined $500 plus $260 and received a 90 day suspension.

