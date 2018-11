Wednesday on Shelter Island is slated to be cloudy, with a high temperature of 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

It will be breezy, with a west wind of 20 to 25 mph and gusting up to 40 mph. Wind chill values will make the temperature feel like close to freezing.

Tonight will remain cloudy, according to the NWS, with a low temperature around 35 degrees, and the wind shifting to the northwest at around 24 mph and gusting to 40 mph.

