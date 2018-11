Island “eco artist” Janet Culbertson’s piece “Moonfall” will be featured in a new exhibit at the Long Island Museum of Art called “Silver Linings: Artists Search for Meaning.”

An artist reception will be held on Friday, November 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. and the exhibit will run through Sunday, January 27, 2019.

The Long Island Museum is located at 1200 Route 25A in Stonybrook. For details call (631) 751-0066 or visit janetculbertson.com.

Comments

comments