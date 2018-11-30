Community

Congrats to Decency ambassadors!

by
Featured Story
No Comments

COURTESY PHOTOS
November Decency Ambassadors in front of a mural by Peter Waldner at the Shelter Island School. From left, Alexandra Brush, Emmett Cummings, Junior Gil, Bazzy Quigley-Dunning, Jade Samuelson and David Neese.

On December 4, 2017, Decency, a new school outreach program, began a partnership with Shelter Island School District. The program is a grass-roots movement dedicated to inspiring the concept of decency in everyday life — in both conversations and actions.

Lisa Cholnoky launched the Decency movement earlier this year to encourage civil discourse and respect through local initiatives that can grow on a national scale. The Shelter Island initiative is the first for the organization, which will now create and implement programs for all grade levels and include local community outreach.

Nicholas Young was named a November Decency Ambassador.

As part of its program, Ms. Cholnoky explained that the school will develop its own fundraising effort to pay it forward and give other schools across the country the chance to spread the word and the experience.

Kindergarten teacher Natalie Regan was also named November Decency Ambassador.

Comments

comments
, , , , , , , ,