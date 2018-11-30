On December 4, 2017, Decency, a new school outreach program, began a partnership with Shelter Island School District. The program is a grass-roots movement dedicated to inspiring the concept of decency in everyday life — in both conversations and actions.

Lisa Cholnoky launched the Decency movement earlier this year to encourage civil discourse and respect through local initiatives that can grow on a national scale. The Shelter Island initiative is the first for the organization, which will now create and implement programs for all grade levels and include local community outreach.

As part of its program, Ms. Cholnoky explained that the school will develop its own fundraising effort to pay it forward and give other schools across the country the chance to spread the word and the experience.

