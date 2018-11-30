The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on October 15, 2018 as reported by the court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

John J. Garbato of Mastic, for unreasonable noise, paid a $50 fine, no surcharge.

Martinez Castro of Brentwood, for fishing without a permit, paid $25, no surcharge.

Candice Coy of New York City, for driving while alcohol impaired, was fined $400 plus $260 and received a 90 day license suspension. A guilty plea to a lane violation drew a fine of $50 plus $93.

Maria D. Rodriguez of Riverhead, for speeding 30 mph in a 25 mph zone, was fined $50 plus $93.

Raymond J. Hulse of Orient, for no personal flotation devices, paid a fine of $25, no surcharge.

An arrest warrant continues for Gregory Garbuz of Fair Lawn, New Jersey for failing to appear in Judge Mary Faith Westervelt’s court on traffic violations.

Deemed scofflaws by the court for failing to appear were: Franklin Cerasoli, Dennis T. D’Antonio.

Thirty cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, 20 at the request of defendants or their attorneys and 10 at the request of the court.

