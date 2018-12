Shelter Island is under a “dense fog advisory” issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) until 9 a.m. this morning.

Later this morning, the day will turn mostly sunny, according to the NWS, with a high temperature of 56 degrees. The wind will be out of the west at 10 to 18 mph.

Tonight, thickening clouds roll in and the temperature will drop to 37 degrees, according to the NWS. The wind will remain out of the east at 18 to 20 mph.

