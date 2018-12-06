Island calendar: December 6, 2018

Activities and events on Shelter Island.

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball, Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball, Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Artist’s Way, a spiritual path to higher creativity with June Shatken. Wednesdays, 4:30, library.

English as a Second Language, Thursdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., library. For adults, free, with Teri Piccozzi.

Essentrics, low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Kahootin’ Tuesday, for young adults, 3 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Quiz’s, trivia, fun.

Knitting and crocheting club, Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., library.

Lego challenges, for kids, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m. Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042.

Mah jongg club, Monday at 10:00 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Open gym, for grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle ball, at the school courts, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julia Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Crafting for kids, Saturdays, 11 a.m., Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042.

Senior Mah jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Watercolor class, with June Shatken. Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga, gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, hatha flow with Lila Piccozzi. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-noon. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba, with Susan Binder and Melanie Matz. Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m. and Saturdays at 9:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 6

Holiday crafts, kids can make decoupage lanterns at the Shelter Island Library at 3 p.m.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 7

Holiday crafting, at the Shelter Island Library. Learn how to craft a festive holiday garland, sponsored by the Women’s Club of Shelter Island. Registration required, (631) 749-0042, ext. 108.

Pearl Harbor Day, the Shelter Island American Legion is hosting a Pearl Harbor Day Dinner featuring Fred Ogar’s famous lasagna at 6 p.m. $15 with beverage. Reservations: (631) 749-1180.

Friday Night Dialogues, Family Genealogy 101 with Karen Kiaer at the Shelter Island Library at 7 p.m. features Karen Kiaer discussing her new book “In My Eyes: The Story of an American Family – The Ingersolls of Massachusetts, New York and Michigan: 1620-1920.”

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8

Craft swap, the Shelter Island Library’s craft supply swap takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring craft supplies you don’t need to share with others and trade for new supplies. Clean and gently used items only.

Menorah lighting, the 5th Annual Shelter Island Menorah Lighting will take place at 7:30 p.m. on the front lawn of the Shelter Island Police Station.

Island tour, the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce is hosting its holiday Island Wide Stroll/Drive. The Island tour begins with grades K through 12 from Shelter Island School decorating the trees that line Grand Avenue and Bridge Street. Then visit Island shops to finish holiday shopping and dine at a local restaurant.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 9

Tea & Tree, Sylvester Manor is hosting its 66th Annual Tea & Tree from noon to 3 p.m. It is a celebration to express gratitude to the members, donors, volunteers and sponsors who have supported Sylvester Manor Educational Farm throughout the year. The event is inspired by holiday traditions begun by Alice and Andrew Fiske. To receive a Tea & Tree invitation, become a member or make a donation by December 7. sylvestermanor.org.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 10

Christmas ornaments, kids can make ornaments at the Shelter Island Library at 3 p.m.

Trustees meeting, the Shelter Island Library board of trustees meets at the library at 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 11

Book club, the Shelter Island Library Book Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library. Reader’s Choice of a Holiday Book.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 11

Virtual reality, for adults at the Shelter Island Library at noon.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 14

Holiday extravaganza, at the Shelter Island Library at 3:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 15

Book club, Classics Book Club at the Shelter Island Library discussing “A Room with a View” by E.M. Forster at noon.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 17

Holiday fun, Ugly holiday T-shirt decorating at Shelter Island Library at 3 p.m.

Book club, Mystery book club discusses “Bangkok 8” by John Burdett at 5 p.m. at Shelter Island Library.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 18

Book club, cookbook club’s cookie swap at Shelter Island Library at 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 21

Ugly sweaters contest, visit the Shelter Island Library wearing your most outlandish holiday sweater and receive a special treat.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

December 8: Dering Harbor Board, 9:00 a.m., Village Hall

December 10: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

December 10: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

December 11: Taylor’s Island Committee meeting, 9 a.m.

December 11: Town board, work session, 1 p.m.

December 11: Planning board, 7 p.m.

December 11: Fire Commissioners, Annual Election 6 to 9 p.m., Center firehouse

December 12: ZBA hearing, 7:30 p.m.

December 14: Town board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

December 17: Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., Center firehouse

December 18: Town board, work session, 1

