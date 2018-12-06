A weekly round-up of activities and events on Shelter Island.

This week

DOOR DECORATING

Get in the holiday spirit with the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce’s 5th Annual Decorate Your Door Contest! The spirited contest began on Saturday, December 1, and ends on Sunday, December 16. Contact the Chamber for more information by email at [email protected]

PEARL HARBOR DINNER

The Shelter Island American Legion is hosting a Pearl Harbor Day Dinner featuring Fred Ogar’s famous lasagna on Friday, December 7, at 6 p.m. $15 including a beverage. Call (631) 749-1180 for reservations.

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

Family Genealogy 101 with Karen Kiaer will be the topic of the next Friday Night Dialogues at the Shelter Island Library on Friday, December 7, at 7 p.m. She will discuss her new book “In My Eyes: The Story of an American Family – The Ingersolls of Massachusetts, New York and Michigan: 1620-1920.” The book tells the stories of 11 generations of Ingersolls through 400 years of history. Ms. Kiaer is the chapter historian for the Shelter Island National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and will share genealogical tools to study your own family history.

MENORAH LIGHTING

The 5th Annual Shelter Island Menorah Lighting will take place on Saturday, December 8, at 7:30 p.m. on the front lawn of the Shelter Island Police Station. Rabbi Berel Lerman, a spiritual leader of the Center for Jewish Life in Sag Harbor, will lead the ceremony.

POLAR EXPRESS PJ PARTY

Shelter Island Youth Center invites families to wear pajamas and watch “Polar Express” on Saturday, December 8, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. with cocoa and cookies. Bring a camera for the holiday photo corner. Parent/guardian must be present. $5 per family.

DECORATING & SHOPPING

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce is hosting its holiday Island Wide Stroll/Drive on Saturday, December 8. The Island tour begins with grades K through 12 from Shelter Island School decorating the trees that line Grand Avenue and Bridge Street. Then visit Island shops to finish holiday shopping and dine at a local restaurant.

TEA & TREE

Sylvester Manor is hosting its 66th Annual Tea & Tree on Sunday, December 9, from noon to 3 p.m. It is a celebration to express gratitude to the members, donors, volunteers and sponsors who have supported Sylvester Manor Educational Farm throughout the year. The event is inspired by holiday traditions begun by Alice and Andrew Fiske. To receive a Tea & Tree invitation, become a member or make a donation by December 7. sylvestermanor.org.

HOLIDAY FUN AT MASHOMACK

Join in the holiday spirit with your neighbors and friends at Mashomack Preserve’s Holiday Open House from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 8. Featuring mulled cider, eggnog, nature craft activities for kids and the good cheer of the seasons along with the Manor House’s festive decorations. Sing and tour Mashomack’s 19th century Victorian mansion decked out in her holiday greens.

BUS TRIP TO NYC

Shelter Island Recreation invites those 18 and over for a bus trip to New York City where they’ll be on their own to explore on Wednesday, December 12. Shop, tour a museum, just make sure to meet back at the bus to catch your ride home! Meet at South Ferry. Bus leaves at 7:15 a.m. $30 for residents, $40 for non-residents.

NEXT WEEK

ISLAND ARTISTS

Two Island artists will open their studios to the public on Saturday, December 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. Katherine Hammond at 2 Peppermill Lane and June Shatken at 11 Strawberry Lane invite the community to visit their studios where their art will be on exhibit and for sale. Katherine-hammond.com, JuneShatken.com.

COMING UP

BLUEGRASS CONCERT

Sylvester Manor’s 2019 Concert Series kicks off with The Slocan Ramblers on Saturday, January 19, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. This bluegrass band is rooted in tradition and fearlessly creative with a bold, dynamic sound. Tickets are $25 to $40.

