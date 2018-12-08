On Wednesday, November 28, Shelter Island School’s 11th grade English and social studies classes visited the Shelter Island Historical Society to hear an intriguing lecture by Pat DelGiorno, called “Female British Spies of WWII.” They were accompanied by their teachers, Ms. Colligan, Mr. Miedema, Ms. Treharne and Mr. Brennan.

The presentation told of the integral role these courageous women played, and the borders they crossed — geographic, gender and cultural — in carrying out their dangerous and secretive missions. Students had the opportunity to ask questions and engage in discussion following the presentation. The audience left with a newfound appreciation of history, and the bravery, conviction and sacrifices of female spies during WWII.

BY YVONNE PURCELL

