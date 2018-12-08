What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 354.

The identity of last week’s mystery photo (see below) was nailed by Tom Speeches (no surprise), as the Clark Arts Center on the Perlman Music Program’s campus off Shore Road.

The $3.5 million facility was opened in June 2012 and is a state of the art performance facility with a 100-seat recital hall, 10 soundproof practice rooms, a music library and a new, modern girls dormitory.

The center replaces a run-down girls dorm — a structure left over from the property’s days as the Peconic Lodge.

Kristy and James Clark, entrepreneurs and philanthropists who led the program’s efforts to provide a training facility for elite young musicians, donated $1.6 million for the building.

