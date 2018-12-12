Sulahian easily wins five-year term as fire commissioner

In a landslide victory, incumbent Fire Commissioner Greg Sulahian won a five-year term on the Shelter Island Board of Fire Commissioners in voting at the Center Firehouse Tuesday night.

Commissioner Sulahian handily defeated newcomer Scott Sivco by a vote of 298-21, with five ballots that could not be confirmed.

A former fire chief and a department volunteer for 34 years, Commissioner Sulahian, 56, was appointed last summer to fill the term of Andy Steinmuller.

“I appreciate everybody coming out to support me and I will do my utmost to do what’s best for the Fire District and Fire Department,” Commissioner Sulahian told the Reporter Tuesday night. “I enjoy serving the community, and it should be part of everyone to volunteer in some way.”

Mr. Sivco, 29, who joined the department two years ago, ran on a campaign to bring new ideas to the Board of Commissioners.

After the votes were counted, Mr. Sivco was gracious in defeat. “It’s a victory for democracy — congratulations to Greg,” he said.

He called for Island youth to become involved in community service and thanked those who came out to support his candidacy,

