Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

On December 5, Robert M. Herrick of Shelter Island was arrested for failure to stop at a stop sign. He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree, failing to stop and unlicensed operation. He was released on station house bail and issued an appearance ticket to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

SUMMONS

On December 5, Jairo O. Diaz Romero of Greenport was ticketed on Manwaring Road for failure to stop at a stop sign, speed not reasonable and prudent and speeding 54 mph in a 40 mph zone.

ACCIDENTS

On December 4, Jaime Lenzer of Shelter Island was traveling north on Manhanset Road when she struck a deer, causing minor damage to the grill. Police dispatched the deer and removed it from the roadway.

On December 8, a driver traveling on North Ferry Road struck a deer with negative damage to her vehicle; the deer had left the scene when police arrived.

Michelle Corbett of Shelter Island was traveling westbound on Shore Road on December 9 when her car was struck by a deer. Damage exceeded $1,000. There were no human injuries.

OTHER REPORTS

On December 4, an officer provided the Shelter Island School kindergarten class with a tour of police headquarters.

Police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center on December 5; one verbal warning was given. A Center caller reported on December 5 that a suspect may have violated an order of protection two weeks earlier. The caller was advised to come into headquarters with information later.

Police assisted with traffic control for the tree lighting in front of police headquarters on December 5.

Police received a call on December 5 about a person seen in the Center Fire House. An officer searched with negative results.

A complainant came to police headquarters on December 5 reporting concerns for the safety of children during drop-off and pick-up at Shelter Island School. Police advised that they would follow up with the Shelter Island School District.

Police investigated a vehicle on December 6 with a possible improper VIN and contacted the state of registration to verify. On December 6, police were called to investigate a possibly intoxicated subject.

Police interviewed the individual and escorted her to her residence.

Police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center on December 7 and 8; no violations were observed.

While on patrol on December 9, an officer observed excessive smoke coming from a Center location.

An employee was on the scene attempting to correct a fuel supply issue which was causing the smoke in the boiler room. No further problems were found.

A Center caller reported a suspicious person on December 10. Police canvassed the area with negative results; the caller was notified.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

On December 6, a Center caller reported a deer had run onto the roadway near the medical center, striking a vehicle. No damage to the vehicle was observed. Police dispatched the deer and faxed the Highway Utilities form to the Shelter Island Highway Department (SIHD) for removal.

While on patrol December 8, an officer observed a dead deer at a Center location. SIHD was notified and removed the deer.

On December 9, a Hilo resident reported a dog had escaped from a fenced-in yard and attacked her dog. When police arrived a neighbor was present and separated the two animals. Animal Control was notified.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to calls for assistance on December, 4, 5 and 9. Three patients were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

ALARMS

On December 6, a caller reported a CO alarm chirping at a Longview location. Police investigated and found the detector chirping 5 times per minute, signaling the unit was at the end of its life. The officer removed the batteries and advised the owner to replace the unit.

On December 9 a burglar alarm was activated in the Heights. An employee reported the cause was a malfunctioning keypad.

Comments

comments