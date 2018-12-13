A weekly round-up of events and activities on Shelter Island.

This week

DOOR DECORATING

Get in the holiday spirit with the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce’s 5th Annual Decorate Your Door Contest! The spirited contest began on Saturday, December 1, and ends on Sunday, December 16. Contact the chamber for more information by email at [email protected]

ISLAND ARTISTS

Two Island artists, June Shatken and Katherine Hammond, will open their studios to the public on Saturday, December 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. They invite art lovers to visit their studios where their art will be on exhibit and for sale. Katherine Hammond is located at 2 Peppermill Lane and June Shatken is at 11 Strawberry Lane. Their work can be viewed at katherine-hammond.com and juneshatken.com.

DONATIONS NEEDED

The Shelter Island PTSA is still collecting donations of new and gently used gift items, wrapping supplies, boxes and gift bags for this year’s Holiday Boutique. Accepting donations through Monday, December 17.

HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE

The Shelter Island School PTSA is hosting its annual Holiday Boutique on Tuesday, December 18. Students will have an opportunity to shop the vast selection of community donations for minimal prices during school hours. Families from the community are welcome to shop after school from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Proceeds from this year’s Holiday Boutique will be donated to local families in need. Questions? Email [email protected]

HAVENS HOLIDAY HOURS

The Havens Barn Store will be offering special holiday shopping hours on Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Saturdays by appointment. The extended hours will run through the weekend before Christmas. For more information or to schedule a Saturday appointment email [email protected]

NEXT WEEK

UGLY SWEATER CONTEST

The Shelter Island Library is hosting an ugly sweater contest on Friday, December 21. Visit the library wearing your most outlandish holiday sweater and receive a special treat.

COMING UP

BLUEGRASS CONCERT

Sylvester Manor’s 2019 Concert Series kicks off with The Slocan Ramblers on Saturday, January 19, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. This bluegrass band is rooted in tradition and fearlessly creative with a bold, dynamic sound. Tickets are $25 to $40.

Across the moat

AUDUBON FUNDRAISER

The North Fork Audubon Society is hosting a nature book sale fundraiser on Saturday, December 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Red House Nature Center at Inlet Pond County Park. Located at 65275 Route 48 in Greenport.

