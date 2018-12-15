What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 354.

Last week’s photo of the Sylvester Manor Farmstand (see below) was instantly recognizable to Giovanna Ketcham, Tom Speeches, Kevin Roberts and Christopher Stone.

We asked Tracy McCarthy, director of operations for the Manor, about the glorious patch of green on Manwaring Road.

Tracy wrote: “The Farmstand is open to the public from May through November and features just-picked produce, flowers and berries from the Windmill Field. Throughout the season, you can also find products from local vendors, such as meat from Acabonac Farms, baked goods from Blue Duck Bakery, chickens from Browders Birds, fresh cakes, sauces and pesto from Ali Katz Kitchen, cheese, milk and yogurt from Goodale Farms and Catapano Dairy, coffee from STARs Cafe and much more.

“The Farmstand also serves as the central pickup location for the Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program run by Sylvester Manor. CSA members pay for a subscription and are able to pick up a weekly share of produce ‘market-style,’ by filling their bags with the noted amounts of fresh produce.”

