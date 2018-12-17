Weather service: Cloudy and breezy for Monday

Monday will be mainly dry on Shelter Island, with a slight chance of showers later in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

It will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with a high temperature of 44 degrees and a northwest wind from 16 to 22 mph.

Tonight it will turn colder, with a low temperature around 29 degrees. The wind will stay out of the northwest at 23 to 28 mph with gusts as high as 43 mph, according to the NWS.

The strong winds will bring wind chill values of 15 to 25 degrees tonight.

Comments

comments