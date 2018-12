The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for a bright and blustery Tuesday on Shelter Island.

The high temperature is expected to reach 37 degrees, but it will feel much colder. A strong northwest wind between 23 and 28 mph, and gusting as high as 44 mph, will bring wind chill values between 15 and 25 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly clear, according to the NWS, with a low around 23, with the wind staying out of northwest at 16 to 21 mph.

