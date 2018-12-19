Thiele tapped for Assembly leadership post

Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) has been appointed chairman of the Assembly Standing Committee on Local Governments. The appointment was announced this week by Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

The committee considers legislative needs of New York State’s local governments, including those of the counties, towns, villages, school and fire districts and other special districts and local agencies.

The Peconic Bay Region Septic System Replacement Loan Program was among those issues addressed by the committee in the past, and it also has considered issues affecting preservation of open space, transportation, local land use and housing.

“I am honored to be selected as part of the new leadership team by Speaker Heastie,” Mr. Thiele said. “Local governments directly impact the daily lives of residents, from roadways and schools to public water, law enforcement and fire protection. It is the level of governance closest to the people who have placed their trust in local officials to maintain the community well being.”

Welcoming the new challenges, Mr. Thiele said he views his first responsibility to the people who elected him from the 1st Assembly District and views the appointment as a means of improving the lives of those who sent him to Albany.

