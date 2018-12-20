If you’re thinking about a holiday meal at a restaurant on Shelter Island, better get your reservations in quickly for the few places that will be serving on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Otherwise, you face having to go off-Island.

What is special is the Fourth Annual Potluck Dinner at St. Mary’s Church Hall on Christmas Day, where plans call for serving turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes and eggnog with dessert choices of fruitcake, mince pie and apple pie.

At St. Mary’s, many hands can make for short work, so if you want to join with family and friends there, you might also consider offering to help in the kitchen.

Lunch will be served at 2 p.m. Christmas Day, but for details on getting involved, call the church at 631-749-0770, or email [email protected].

When it comes to eating out on the Island, Vine Street Café will be open Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, offering holiday specials as well as its regular a la carte menu. To ensure a reservation, you should call soon at 631-749-3210.

18 Bay will be open for dinner on New Year’s Eve, starting at 5:30 p.m. Plans call for a four-course tasting menu, Elizabeth Ronzetti said. Again, it’s not too soon to make your reservation at 631-749-0053.

Shelter Island House’s new Osprey Bar & Lounge plans a New Year’s Eve celebration from 7 p.m. on. The menu will include bar bites and a wide array of drinks. There will be noisemakers and complimentary champagne to toast the New Year, said owner-operator Suzanne Walsh.

Jack Kiffer at The Dory will be closed for Christmas so his staff can spend Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with their families. But on New Year’s Eve, you can look forward to his special dinner, featuring either prime rib or soft shell crabs with a herring in cream sauce appetizer for $21.95.

Staying home for the holidays and perhaps entertaining friends and family? Marie Eiffel’s staff stands ready to keep you out of the kitchen and in the holiday spirit. It’s not too soon to order, whether it’s the full meal or just desserts. Call the Market at 631-749-0003.

Another place to order your platters and desserts is Commander Cody’s where Amanda Hayward and the commander will cook fresh fish and all kinds of specialties. Call now to place your holiday orders at 631-749-1851.

As of this writing, the commander has no plans for what has been a traditional New Year’s Eve drop in for his regular customers, Ms. Hayward said.

The always reliable Islander will be open at its usual hours, closing by 3 on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

