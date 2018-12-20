Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Arrests

On December 14, Kevin E. Calderon, 25, and Livio Josue Melo, 27, both of the Bronx, and Silvestro Mazzella, 70, of Yonkers, were arrested on charges of burglary in the 2nd degree. They were arraigned before Judge Helen Rosenblum and were remanded to Suffolk County Jail pending a bail source hearing.

Scott G. Sivco, 29, of Shelter Island, was arrested on December 17 and charged with menacing in the 3rd degree. He was arraigned at Justice Court, released on his own recognizance and directed to return at a later date.

Accidents

On December 12, Roderick L. Griffis of Shelter Island suffered from a medical emergency on Locust Avenue when he lost consciousness. Subsequently, his car reversed from Locust Avenue, went through a split rail fence at 2 Sylvan Place and came to a stop at 3 Chase Avenue, where it was stuck between a tree and a bush. The driver was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital for evaluation. Damage exceeded $1,000.

On December 15, Eric L. Springer of Shelter Island was backing out of a parking space at Commander Cody’s when the nose of the vehicle swung wide and made contact with the passenger rear quarter panel of an unoccupied parked vehicle owned by Edward R. Brown of Shelter Island. Damage was estimated at more than $1,000.

Other reports

Police conducted radar enforcement in the Heights on December 11; no violations were observed.

A person was reported to be asking for money and food in the Heights on December 11; the caller was reporting for informational purposes.

On December 11, a disturbance in the Center was reported involving unauthorized hunters. The hunters were removed from the property and advised not to return.

Police conducted radar enforcement in the Cartwright area on December 12; no violations were observed.

A Hay Beach caller reported on December 12 possible youth parties leaving litter and attempting to cut down a tree with an axe. Police investigated and notified Shelter Island Highway Department (SIHD) to cut down the tree as it posed a possible hazard.

On December 12, a Hilo caller reported 12-to-24 beer bottles dumped along the side of the road. Police notified SIHD to assist the caller in removing the bottles.

Police provided assistance to an individual who had fallen at her Harbor View home on December 13; the subject stated she was not hurt and refused medical attention.

On December 13, police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center; no violations were observed.

A caller reported an individual asking for money and food in the Heights on December 13. Police provided information about the Shelter Island food pantry.

A Westmoreland complainant reported December 14 that two boat trailers had been removed from his property, one in August and one in December.

A complaint of trespass was made at a Heights location on December 14, after an individual was said to make customers uneasy and had been seen knocking on car windows asking for money. The subject was advised he was no longer allowed on the property and would be charged with trespassing. An Affidavit of Trespass was filed.

On December 14, an officer provided a lesson on opioids to the 10th grade under the DARE program.

Police conducted two well-being checks at the request of callers on December 14.

On December 15, a Heights caller reported that 10 trees had been removed from an easement on his property without permission. The caller wanted the property surveyed before any more work was done. Both parties were to meet to discuss an agreement.

Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the Center on December 15.

On December 17, a Menantic caller reported a dirt bike being operated on town property.

The youth operator was advised to stay on private property and complied without incident.

On December 17, a caller reported having been attacked on November 6; police investigated. Detective/Sergeant Thilberg was advised.

Animal Incident

Police investigated a report from a Shorewood caller on December 12 of a dog that had been outside and barking for four hours. The officer found the dog had escaped from a fenced-in yard and returned it to its home; no homeowner was on the scene. Police made contact with the owner later.

Marine Incidents

A caller reported a sailboat ashore on the east side of Hay Beach on December 11. The sailboat, which was approximately 15-feet long, had its mast up and sails attached to the boom. It was determined that it was last registered to a now deceased owner. A marine unit was notified and removed the boat to impound.

On December 12, boats were impounded from the Cartwright, South Ferry Hills and Silver Beach areas.

Aided Cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to calls for assistance on December 11, 12 and 15. Three patients were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital; one was transported to Southampton Hospital.

Alarms

On December 11, a malfunctioning alarm was activated at a Menantic residence.

On December 11, a general fire alarm was activated at the Shelter Island House on the main floor. The owner was on the scene stating that smoke from burnt food was the cause. Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) Chief Reiter was on the scene to confirm.

On December 12, an interior motion alarm went off in Hay Beach. Police found no sign of criminal activity. Doors and windows were secure; the owner was notified.

On December 13, a fire alarm was activated at a West Neck residence. When police arrived, a second alarm sounded for CO in the basement. SIFD gained entry through an unlocked rear door and immediately found high readings of CO. SIFD determined the furnace had “puffed back.” They vented the house. The caretaker was notified. The Police and Fire departments left front and rear doors open at the caretaker’s request to continue venting.

An alarm was set off in Westmoreland on December 13 indicating motion in a hallway. Police checked doors and windows; all were secure. The homeowner was notified.

A front door alarm was set off December 15 in the Center. Police found all secure; a caretaker reported ongoing problems and will schedule repairs.

A Hay Beach alarm went off December 17, indicating interior motion. Police found no sign of criminal activity.

