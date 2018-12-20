Events and activities on Shelter Island.

THIS WEEK

INTRO TO VIRTUAL REALITY

Get ready to experience Virtual Reality with an introduction for adults at the Shelter Island Library on Thursday, December 20, and Saturday, December 22, at 3 p.m. Virtual Reality uses a computer, headset and sensors to immerse you directly into a three-dimensional, computer-generated world. Your head, hand(s), and sometimes body movements are tracked to let you interact with what you see inside the headset. Explore – travel around the world, to distant planets and even under the sea! Registration appreciated. Register at Circulation Desk.

UGLY SWEATER CONTEST

The Shelter Island Library is hosting an ugly sweater contest on Friday, December 21. Visit the library wearing your most outlandish holiday sweater and receive a special treat.

CHRISTMAS CAROLING

Islanders are invited to go Christmas caroling on Sunday, December 23, at 3 p.m. The Shelter Island PBA has organized the event and will provide pizza and cookies after caroling. Meet at the Police Station in the Center.

COMING UP

CELEBRITY CHEF DINNER

The Shelter Island Presbyterian Church is hosting a celebrity chef dinner with Michelle Beckwith on Wednesday, January 9, at 6 p.m. The menu will feature a seasonal salad, lemon crusted pork loin, yam stuffed baked apples, green beans with almonds and brownies a la mode. $30. Reservations: (631) 749-0805, ext. 5.

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

On Friday, January 11, at 7 p.m., the Shelter Island Public Library will host Gerard Doyle. If you are a fan of audiobooks, chances are you have heard Gerard Doyle. Mr. Doyle, who has won numerous AudioFile Earphones Awards, has applied his narrative skills and melodious voice to a wide variety of genres — from suspense to fantasy, humor and literary fiction. He has even voiced dragons! Join us to hear about the art of narration from one of the best in the business.

BLUEGRASS CONCERT

Sylvester Manor’s 2019 Concert Series kicks off with The Slocan Ramblers on Saturday, January 19, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Shelter Island School Auditorium. This bluegrass band is rooted in tradition and fearlessly creative with a bold, dynamic sound. Tickets are $25 to $40. (631) 749-0626, sylvestermanor.org.

BEYOND RESOLUTIONS

“Beyond Resolutions: Tips for Creating Lasting Change” with Jeanne Marie Merkel at the Shelter Island Library from 6 to 7:30 p.m. New Year’s Resolutions are often promises waiting to be broken. Understanding the dynamics of how to create lasting change can help us make informed commitments and back them up with whole-hearted action. Ms. Merkel, a Certified Life Transition Coach, will share tips for creating lasting change, and guide participants in creating a plan of action for realizing a personal goal. Free, registration is required.

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

On Friday, January 18, at 7 p.m., the Shelter Island Library will screen the documentary “Always at the Carlyle: New York’s Most Glamourous (and Discreet) Hotel” as part of Friday Night Dialogues. Admission is free, but donations are sincerely appreciated. For more information, contact the library at (631) 749-0042.

Comments

comments