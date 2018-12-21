What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 354.

Tom Speeches answered the call with the correct answer, identifying last week’s photo (see below), writing, “It is the Shelter Island Heights Station 3, over the right side door leading to the upper level. My father was a proud member of the department for over 50 years.”

Marijane Card added some information, writing that it is the “light and sign of the firehouse. The light comes on to warn the public that a fire truck is about to leave so they can stop and wait for them to go.”

Cynthia Michalak was also right on time, responding on our website, and Richard Loper and Christopher Stone weighed in correctly on our Facebook page.

Comments

comments