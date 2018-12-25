Editorial: A thank you note to our readers

As 2018 fades into memory, we want to thank our readers who closely follow our newspaper and website. We are grateful for your loyalty — and for your comments, whether you think we have missed the mark with a story or editorial or, for that matter, have done something right.

We encourage you to continue writing letters to us on issues you care deeply about. Comments on our web stories are also welcome. Keep them coming!

We can’t say it strongly enough: We appreciate it when our readers write in with their opinions. We want to reflect the many facets of the community we cover.

Our goal is to report and write about Shelter Island. We care very deeply about the past, present and future of the town and, as things change around us, we want to help chronicle their onward march.

Our newspaper is the first draft of history. We aspire to get that history right.

To those celebrating today, Merry Christmas, and a happy, prosperous and peaceful New Year to all.

