The last day of 2018 will present a mix of sun and clouds for Shelter Island, with the possibility of rain later this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS is calling for high temperature of 46 degrees, but winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph will make it feel more like 25 to 35 degrees.

Tonight will be breezy, with the winds shifting to the southwest at 11 to 16 mph and gusting as high as 39 mph.

Rain could be heavy at times late tonight, according to the NWS.

