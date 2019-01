The harlequin duck, below, “offers a rare glimpse of this beautiful species visiting Shelter Island,” writes our friend, Don Bindler. “It was spotted off Shell Beach. Harlequin ducks like to feed along rock jetties. They are occasionally seen near Montauk Point and turn up regularly at Point Lookout.”

Another harlequin captured by Jim Colligan.

And hoping for wisdom for all of us, we can contemplate Don’s photo of a wise Island owl found in Silver Beach.

