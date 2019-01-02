Foundation starts new ambulance fund

How does the Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services team pay for an expensive piece of equipment like a new vehicle? It’s all thanks to the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation, which is the nonprofit group that raises money to support such purchases.

On Monday, Supervisor Gary Gerth received a $60,000 check from the foundation that will be deposited into the EMS Capital Reserve Account to be used the next time an ambulance purchase is needed.

The EMS’ latest vehicle is a 2018 Dodge 4500 Type 1 ambulance that was paid for entirely with foundation funds.

