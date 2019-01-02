Three charged in burglary indicted

The three men who were charged with burglary in what police described as a home invasion at a Center residence on December 14, have been indicted by a Suffolk County grand jury.

Kevin E. Calderon, 26, of the Bronx, Livo Josue Melo, 27, of the Bronx, and Silvestro Mazzella, 70, of Yonkers, New York were arrested in Yonkers on December 15 by Shelter Island Police Department officers with assistance from the Yonkers Police Department.

The defendants were brought to Shelter Island for arraignment on December 16.

The Suffok County District Attorney has handed up the indictments to County Judge Stephen Braslow.

