Island calendar: January 3, 2019

Events and activities on Shelter Island.

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball, Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball, Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Artist’s Way, a spiritual path to higher creativity with June Shatken. Wednesdays, 4:30, library.

Caregiver class, Tuesdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Crafting for kids, Saturdays, 11 a.m., Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042.

English as a Second Language, Thursdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., library. For adults, free, with Teri Piccozzi.

Essentrics, low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Kahootin’ Tuesday, for young adults, 3 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Quiz’s, trivia, fun.

Knitting and crocheting club, Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., library.

Lego challenges, for kids, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m. Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042

Mah jongg club, Monday at 10:00 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Open gym, for grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle ball, at the school courts, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julia Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Watercolor class, with June Shatken. Thursdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga, gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, hatha flow with Lila Piccozzi. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-noon. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba, with Susan Binder and Melanie Matz. Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m. and Saturdays at 9:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 2

Sensory Exploration, for kids, 11:15 a.m., Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042.

Snacks and Coloring, for kids, 2:30 p.m., Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 3

Winter Bingo, 2:30 p.m., Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 4

Friday Fun, for kids, 2:30 p.m., Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042.

MONDAY, JANUARY 7

LEGO Challenge, for kids, 2:30 p.m., Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 8

Book club, discussing “A Place for Us” by Fatima Farheen Mirza at 5 p.m. The novel is an ambitious family epic about an Indian-American Muslim family navigating the tension between tradition and autonomy. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 9

Sensory Exploration, for kids, 11:15 a.m., Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042.

Igloo Fortress, for kids, 2:30 p.m., Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 10

Hot Cocoa Documentaries, for kids, 2:30 p.m., Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 11

Friday Fun, for kids, 2:30 p.m., Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, meet audiobook narrator Gerard Doyle, who has won numerous AudioFile Earphones Awards, at 7 p.m. at the Shelter Island Library. Join to hear about the art of narration from one of the best in the business. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 12

Crafting, winter paper cutting at the Shelter Island Library. Join Rachel Foster in creating beautiful winter-themed cutouts. Class limited to 12. Sign up is required. Free. (631) 749-0042.

Winter Wildlife, seabirds and seals, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Join Mike Laspia, former Mashomack Preserve Director, for a truck tour to search for seals and winter birds in Gardiner’s Bay. (631) 749-1001.

MONDAY, JANUARY 14

Mystery book club, at the Shelter Island Library discusses “Full Dark House” by Christopher Fowler at 5 p.m. Police detectives Arthur Bryant and John May of the Peculiar Crimes Unit, have been partners for decades. When Bryant is blown up in an explosion at headquarters, May is reminded of the day the detectives first met as young men. (631) 749-0042.

Board meeting, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 17

Resolutions, “Beyond Resolutions: Tips for Creating Lasting Change” with Jeanne Marie Merkel at the Shelter Island Library from 6 to 7:30 p.m. In this experiential workshop, Ms. Merkel, a Certified Life Transition Coach, will share tips for creating lasting change, and guide participants in creating a plan of action for realizing a personal goal. Free, registration required. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 18

Friday Night Dialogues, the Shelter Island Library will screen the documentary “Always at the Carlyle: New York’s Most Glamourous (and Discreet) Hotel.” Admission is free, but donations are sincerely appreciated. For more information, contact the library at (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 19

Bluegrass concert, Sylvester Manor’s 2019 concert series kicks off with the Slocan Ramblers Bluegrass Winter Concert from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. This bluegrass band is rooted in tradition, fearlessly creative and possessing a bold, dynamic sound. The concert will take place at Shelter Island School and admission is $25 to $40. sylvestermanor.org.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 20

Full Moon Fields Walk, 6 p.m. Bundle up and see the fields at Mashomack Preserve and enjoy a view of Shelter Island Sound under the light of the full moon before it eclipses. (631) 749-1001.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 26

Annual board meeting, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 2

Free the Trees, 10 a.m. to noon. Join the crew at Mashomack Preserve to make a difference, help remove vines that kill trees. Bring work gloves. Water and snack provided. (631) 749-1001.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Family Fun, build a birdfeeder workshop, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Check out Mashomack Manor House and help our feathered friends by building a bird feeder. Enjoy hot chocolate, cider and doughnuts. (631) 749-1001.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Board meeting, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Kid’s Winter Break Workshop, at Mashomack Preserve, 2 to 3:30 p.m. What’s out and about in the “dead of winter?” Hike, look for tracks, learn how animals survive and make a snack. Grades K and up. (631) 749-1001.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23

Mashomack Point, a tour of the Katherine Ordway Wildlife Refuge, 1 to 4 p.m. Mashomack Point is open for a guided walk just once a year. Explore this unique area’s woodlands and fields, culminating with a breathtaking view of Northwest Harbor. (631) 749-1001.

MONDAY, MARCH 11

Board meeting, Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042.

MONDAY, APRIL 8

Board meeting, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

MONDAY, MAY 13

Board meeting, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

MONDAY, JUNE 10

Board meeting, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

MONDAY, JULY 8

Board meeting, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

MONDAY, AUGUST 12

Board meeting, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Board meeting, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 21

Board meeting, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Board meeting, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 9

Board meeting, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

January 3: Water Quality Improvement Projects Advisory Board, 6 p.m.

January 7: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

January 8: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

January 8: Board of Education budget meeting, 6 p.m., Shelter Island School Board meeting room

January 12: Dering Harbor Board, 9 a.m., Village Hall

