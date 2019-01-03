A weekly round-up of Shelter Island events and activities.

FOR THE KIDS

To get the kids out of the house and having fun, the Shelter Island Library offers several family-friendly activities this week. Friday Fun is offered on Friday (surprise!), January 4, at 2:30 p.m.; a LEGO Challenge on Monday, January 7, at 2:30 p.m.; on Wednesday, January 9, Sensory Exploration at 11:15 a.m. and Igloo Fortress at 2:30 p.m.; and Hot Cocoa Documentaries on Thursday, January 10, at 2:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

BOOK CLUB

The Shelter Island Library is hosting the book club on Tuesday, January 8, at 5 p.m. The club will be discussing “A Place for Us” by Fatima Farheen Mirza at 5 p.m. The novel is an ambitious family epic about an Indian-American Muslim family navigating the tension between tradition and autonomy. (631) 749-0042.

CELEBRITY CHEF DINNER

The Shelter Island Presbyterian Church is hosting a celebrity chef dinner with Michelle Beckwith on Wednesday, January 9, at 6 p.m. The menu will feature a seasonal salad, lemon crusted pork loin, yam stuffed baked apples, green beans with almonds and brownies a la mode. $30. Reservations: (631) 749-0805, ext. 5.

NEXT WEEk

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

On Friday, January 11, at 7 p.m., the Shelter Island Public Library will host Gerard Doyle. If you are a fan of audiobooks, chances are you have heard Gerard Doyle. Mr. Doyle, who has won numerous AudioFile Earphones Awards, has applied his narrative skills and melodious voice to a wide variety of genres — from suspense to fantasy, humor and literary fiction. He has even voiced dragons! Join us to hear about the art of narration from one of the best in the business.

COMING UP

BEYOND RESOLUTIONS

“Beyond Resolutions: Tips for Creating Lasting Change” with Jeanne Marie Merkel at the Shelter Island Library on Thursday, January 17, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. New Year’s Resolutions are often promises waiting to be broken. Understanding the dynamics of how to create lasting change can help us make informed commitments and back them up with whole-hearted action. Ms. Merkel, a Certified Life Transition Coach, will share tips for creating lasting change, and guide participants in creating a plan of action for realizing a personal goal. Free, registration is required.

BLUEGRASS CONCERT

Sylvester Manor’s 2019 Concert Series kicks off with The Slocan Ramblers on Saturday, January 19, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Shelter Island School Auditorium. This bluegrass band is rooted in tradition and fearlessly creative with a bold, dynamic sound. Tickets are $25 to $40. (631) 749-0626, sylvestermanor.org.

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

On Friday, January 18, at 7 p.m., the Shelter Island Library will screen the documentary “Always at the Carlyle: New York’s Most Glamourous (and Discreet) Hotel” as part of Friday Night Dialogues. Admission is free, but donations are sincerely appreciated. For more information, contact the library at (631) 749-0042.

