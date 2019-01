Shelter Island got in the holiday spirit with the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce’s 5th Annual Decorate Your Door Contest.

The spirited contest began on Saturday, December 1 and ended on Sunday, December 16. This year’s winners are the South Ferry Office in the category of “Classical” and the Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy in the category of “Whimsical.” Winners receive one year of advertising on the chamber’s website.

