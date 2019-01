Monday morning will be bright and cold, with the day becoming increasingly cloudy, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The high temperature for today will be 33 degrees, but a north wind of 6 to 16 mph will bring wind chill values of 10 to 20 degrees.

Tonight, the NWS is calling for a slight chance of rain, snow and sleet after midnight, and the temperature will rise through the night, reaching 37 degrees just before dawn on Tuesday.

