Winter track round up — Two weeks left in regular season

It’s hard to believe we only have about two more weeks of the regular season to go.

The holiday season provided a welcome break to all the illness that was going around the school, and our athletes were not immune from its reach.

The boys varsity winter track team attended their first meet, “Crossover A,” on December 9 at Suffolk County Community College’s Brentwood campus (“Brentwood”). In the 55-meter dash, senior Michael Payano ran 8.12 seconds, sophomore Daniel Schulteis ran 8.2 and freshman Michael Hand ran 8.1. In the 300-meter dash, Payano ran 40.8, juniors Kal Lewis and Jonas Kinsey ran 39.4 and 43.04, sophomores Tyler Gulluscio and Schulteis ran 46.8 and 50.49 with Hand close behind at 51.68.

In the 600 meter-run, Lewis posted the best time of the day county-wide with 1:24.37 minutes, Kinsey ran 1:31.70, sophomore Theo Olinkiewicz ran 2:21.84 and freshman Pacey Cronin ran 1:57.34. Closing out the day, Cronin ran the 1,600-meter run in 6:10.0 and Olinkiewicz ran 6:11.81.

The next meet for the boys was “Crossover B” on December 12 at Brentwood. In the 55-meter dash, Schulteis and Hand both posted times of 8.26 seconds. In the 300 meter dash, Payano ran 40.72, Kinsey 43.42, Schulteis 48.9 and Hand 50.64. In the 600-meter run, Kinsey ran 1:33.57 minutes. In the 1,000 meter run, Cronin ran 3:31.75 and Olinkiewix 3:32.74.

Payano, in his first crack at the event, jumped 15 feet, 9.5 inches in the long jump, putting him into the top 10 of the school record.

On December 16, the girls varsity winter track team ran “Crossover C” at Brentwood. In the 55-meter dash, freshmen Olivia Overstreet, Lily Page and Daria Kolmogorova ran 9.21, 10.33 and 10.36 seconds, respectively. In the 300-meter dash, freshmen Ariana Carter, Kolmogorova and Page ran 54.2, 63.0 and 65.0, respectively. In the 600-meter run, junior Emma Gallagher ran 1:53.74 minutes. In the 1500 meter run, Gallagher ran 5:35.25 minutes.

On January 6, the girls ran the Art Mitchell Memorial Meet at Brentwood. In the 55-meter dash, junior Lauren Gurney ran 8.97 seconds and Page ran 10.25, a personal record (PR). In the 300-meter dash, Carter ran 53.77, Overstreet ran 58.35 and Page ran 63.80 (PR). In the 600-meter run, Gallagher ran 1:56.81.

To end the day, the team of Gurney, Overstreet, Carter and Gallagher ran the 4-by-200-meter relay in 2:12.27, taking second place in their heat.

