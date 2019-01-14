Kal Lewis shatters four Shelter Island School records

Junior Kal Lewis continues to surprise and thrill fans of track and cross country with his range of talent, excelling in the long sprint events, middle distance events and, of course, distance running.

In one month of competition Lewis broke four school records, including one on a world-renowned track.

Lewis competed in the Boys Invitational Mile at the Molloy Stanner Games held at The Armory on Saturday in New York City. The Armory hosts thousands of athletes each year from all levels, including youth, high school, college and professional from all over the world.

Lewis ran a well-paced and tactically sound race on the Armory’s 200-meter indoor track. He put himself in the lead pack from the starting gun, biding his time in a close third position through the first six of eight laps comprising the race.

During the seventh lap, Lewis made a bold move into first place and continued the strong pace for the last two laps. Try as they may, the competition was not able to catch Lewis once he grabbed the lead.

The Islander finished first with 4:23.27, two seconds ahead of the athlete finishing second. This was an indoor personal record (PR) for Lewis and the fourth school record he earned over a four-week period.

I finally caught up with varsity boys winter track Coach Toby Green, so here are the other events and times that Coach Green reported on.

On December 18, the boys team traveled to Suffolk County Community College’s Brentwood campus for “Crossover C.” Senior Michael Payano ran the 300-meter dash in 42.39 seconds and the 600-meter dash in 1:36.97 minutes.

In his first race coming back from an illness, Lewis ran the 1,000-meter run in 2:43.06, and the 1,600-meter run in 4:47.66. Sophomore Tyler Gulluscio ran the 1,600-meter run in 5:21.42.

On Saturday, December 22, the boys ran at Brentwood for “Crossover D.” Payano took a full second off his 300-meter dash with a 41.33 and his 600-meter run with a 1:35.72. Lewis ran extremely well to the tune of two PR and school records. He ran the 300-meter-dash in 39.19 seconds and the 600-meter run in 1:24.10.

Lewis currently has the fastest 600-meter time in Suffolk County this season.

Junior Jonas Kinsey ran the 300-meter dash in 42.94 and the 600 meter run in 1:39.55.

The boys worked hard over the holiday break and their collective commitment paid off. The boys team scored many PRs on January 5 at Brentwood’s “Crossover E.” In the 55-meter dash, junior Alberto Morales ran 7.71 (PR) and sophomore Michael Hand ran 8.32 (PR). In the 300-meter dash, Payano ran 40.08 (PR), Kinsey ran 42.52, Morales ran 43.02 (PR), sophomore Daniel Schulteis ran 48.15 and Hand ran 52.30.

In the 600-meter run, Kinsey ran 1:32.53 minutes and Payano ran 1:34.46 (PR). In the 1,000 meter run, sophomore Theo Olinkiewicz ran the 3:29.8 and Lewis ran a phenomenal 2:32.94 (PR), which is another school record and the fastest time in Suffolk County this season. Olinkiewicz finished the day with the 3,200-meter run which he finished in 13:49.90 (PR).

Both the boys and girls teams have one race this week before competing in their respective League championships this weekend. The boys race “Leagues” on Saturday, January 19; the girls on Sunday, January 20.

