Tuesday will be a bright and cold day on Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The high temperature will reach 36 degrees, but a northwest wind of about 7 mph will make it feel more like 10 to 20 degrees.

Tonight clear skies are in the NWS’s forecast, with a low around 23 degrees and the wind shifting to the west at 5 to 9 mph

